Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.33 Million in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.44% of Atkore International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,622,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $202,498.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,038 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,574. Corporate insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

