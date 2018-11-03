Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.16 Million Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of Standex Int’l at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $114.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

SXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other Standex Int’l news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

