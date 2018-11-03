AstraZeneca (AZN) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,777.58 ($75.49).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 5,732 ($74.90) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

