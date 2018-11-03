ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $585,881.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market cap of $3.63 million and $585,881.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00803286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001453 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009730 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,203,700 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

