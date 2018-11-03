Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

AAWW stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

