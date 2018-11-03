Atlassian (TEAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,092.57, a PEG ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

