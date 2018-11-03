AtriCure (ATRC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

“On 10/3/18, ATRC preannounced 3Q18 revenue that was above consensus as 3Q18 revenue accelerated to 18.6% from 13.5% in 2Q18. We note that ATRC had an easy comp due to last year’s hurricanes; management estimates revenue growth was ~16% adjusting for this. Management raised its 2018 revenue guidance but lowered its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Excluding certain items, gross margin declined Y/Y by 40 bps while operating margin improved Y/Y by 360 bps. We believe recent society guidelines, new products, and surgeon training activities should drive strong growth in the near-term and that CONVERGE could be a significant longer- term tailwind and we reiterate our Buy rating.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. 503,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.16. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $121,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,255,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 433,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.