Atrion (ATRI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

ATRI traded up $8.68 on Friday, hitting $682.18. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.56. Atrion has a twelve month low of $516.85 and a twelve month high of $718.11.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.85 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

