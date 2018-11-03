AT&T Inc. (T) Position Trimmed by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in AT&T by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE T opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.