AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,565,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,617,000 after purchasing an additional 879,436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,675,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,133,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

T opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.