Attunity (ATTU) Trading Up 23.3% After Earnings Beat

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU)’s share price was up 23.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 1,025,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 186,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Get Attunity alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATTU shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Attunity in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $447.22 million, a P/E ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Attunity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.