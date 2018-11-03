Aurubis (NDA) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.54 ($84.34).

Shares of Aurubis stock traded up €1.42 ($1.65) during trading on Friday, hitting €54.46 ($63.33). 287,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 1-year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

