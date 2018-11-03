Aurubis (NDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.54 ($84.34).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €54.46 ($63.33) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 1 year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

