Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Given $70.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.95 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical’s rating score has declined by 0.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $70.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Avanos Medical an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.