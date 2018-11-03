Aventus Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Aventus has a market cap of $2.14 million and $21,428.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005594 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Gatecoin, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.68 or 0.09765691 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

