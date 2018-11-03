Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ATXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price target on Avenue Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.21. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.