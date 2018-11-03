AVINOC Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges (AVINOC)

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe and LATOKEN. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $265.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AVINOC has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149124 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00250146 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.72 or 0.09719303 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,275,340 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO. The official website for AVINOC is www.avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

AVINOC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

