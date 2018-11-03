Azure Power Global (AZRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Azure Power Global to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

AZRE opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.40. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

