B. Riley Raises MarineMax (HZO) Price Target to $30.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by B. Riley to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HZO traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 651,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,082. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $670.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 100.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

