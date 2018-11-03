B. Riley Weighs in on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of MXIM opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 67.90%.

In related news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,087,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,313,000 after acquiring an additional 217,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,403,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,610,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,988,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after acquiring an additional 422,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,834,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

