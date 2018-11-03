B. Riley Weighs in on NutriSystem Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NTRI)

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of NutriSystem in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. NutriSystem’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRI. ValuEngine upgraded NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NTRI stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $982.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

