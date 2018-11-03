BaaSid Price Hits $0.0023 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $0.00 and $72,151.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00150503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00252516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.08 or 0.09662211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

