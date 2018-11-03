Baidu (BIDU) Given a $220.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report released on Friday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.86.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,786. Baidu has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31,003.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 51.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,916,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,826,000 after acquiring an additional 990,424 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $222,598,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1,443.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,141,000 after acquiring an additional 635,577 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

