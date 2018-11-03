Ball (BLL) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.36. 4,513,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,195. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ball has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Ball by 5,484.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ball by 11.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,917,000 after acquiring an additional 915,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ball by 36.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $22,662,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Ball by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,738,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

