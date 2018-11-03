Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 748,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 507,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.61 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

