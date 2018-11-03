Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.43 ($7.48).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BME:BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.