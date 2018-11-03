Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,600 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,474 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,965,000 after acquiring an additional 954,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bank of America by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842,467 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,618,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,474 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $27.89 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $281.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.