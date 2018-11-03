Bank of America Corp DE Sells 65,831 Shares of NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NN were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NN by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after buying an additional 174,756 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after buying an additional 148,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNBR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NN in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NN stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. NN had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, CEO Richard D. Holder acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $49,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,352.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew S. Heiter acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,378.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,762.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $103,387. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

