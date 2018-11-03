Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.18 Million Position in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arconic were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,321,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,819,000 after buying an additional 1,585,480 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,208,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arconic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,665,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 417,504 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,720,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Arconic by 30.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 559,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

