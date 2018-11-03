Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.47 Million Stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $139,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $158,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $253,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $40.61 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Santander downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

