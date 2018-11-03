Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,024.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

