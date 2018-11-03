Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 41,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

TER opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

