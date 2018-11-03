Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $193,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4,684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $37.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

