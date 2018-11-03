Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569,743 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $205,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,815,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,204,398,000 after purchasing an additional 498,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,537 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,785,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,376,908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,499,000 after purchasing an additional 305,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 898,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 1.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

