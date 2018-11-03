Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $195.85 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Quest Diagnostics worth $195,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,914.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 743,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 706,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,648,000 after acquiring an additional 589,197 shares during the period. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $39,866,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $36,503,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 178.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 221,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

DGX opened at $93.38 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

