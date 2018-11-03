Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 46,945 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $191,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,439,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,956,000 after acquiring an additional 930,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,463,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357,256 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,557 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,548,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,830,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,505,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,709,000 after acquiring an additional 215,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.25. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.