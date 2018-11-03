Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,881 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of HCA Healthcare worth $213,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Tavio Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.9% in the second quarter. Tavio Capital LLC now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $849,673.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $966,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

