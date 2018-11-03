Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €80.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.94 ($88.31).

FRE opened at €54.90 ($63.84) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

