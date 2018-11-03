Barclays Increases Ameren (AEE) Price Target to $65.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. Ameren has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.