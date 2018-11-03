Barings LLC Decreases Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $56,658.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

