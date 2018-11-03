Barings LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 153,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 142,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,306 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 224,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,431 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 385,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $117,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI opened at $78.24 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

