Barings LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 73.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 127.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. Centene’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann upgraded Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. MED upped their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

