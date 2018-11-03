Baxter International (BAX) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.