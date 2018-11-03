Baytex Energy (BTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter.

BTE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

BTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter worth about $119,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 310.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

