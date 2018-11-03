BCE (BCE) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.79.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$52.90. 2,129,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,876. BCE has a 52 week low of C$50.72 and a 52 week high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

