Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,483,000 after buying an additional 302,153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,072,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,925,000 after buying an additional 520,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $139.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

