Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.68 ($112.42).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of BEI stock opened at €91.76 ($106.70) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.