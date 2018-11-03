Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6,830.7% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 125,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 123,908 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $170.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.19 and a 52-week high of $187.59.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

