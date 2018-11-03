Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,029 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 404.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 68,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 445,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $28.48 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $850.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

