Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 7,118 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

